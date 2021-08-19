(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged to protect the currency amid high uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and prospects for an economic recovery.

Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Thursday, as all 28 analysts in a Bloomberg survey expected. Interest rates have been on hold since February’s 25-basis point reduction, and are widely expected to stay at this level throughout 2021.

“The decision is consistent with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system amid low inflation, and for the economy to recover from the pandemic impact,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said at a briefing in Jakarta.

The decision comes with the central bank keen to protect rupiah stability, given the weaker economic outlook amid the pandemic and the risk that potential tightening of U.S. monetary policy could spark a sell-off of emerging-market assets. Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter -- up 7.1% from a year earlier -- but the pace is expected to slow in coming quarters as mobility curbs largely remain in place, weakening consumption and business activity.

The government expects the economy to grow 3.7%-4.5% this year, while the central bank last month trimmed its outlook to 3.5%-4.3%.

Warjiyo has pledged to devote all tools to supporting economic growth this year without destabilizing the currency. The rupiah has weakened 2.55% this year but has been relatively stronger since the last rate decision July 22, trading below 14,500 against the dollar.

Fiscal spending and macroprudential measures are likely to play a bigger role in supporting a recovery going forward, particularly in boosting demand and lending. The government still plans large state spending next year, albeit slightly less than in 2021, and will continue to coordinate with the central bank to finance the budget.

The government and central bank also will focus more on the corporate sector to deter any spillover to the broader financial system from restructuring and bankruptcy risks.

