(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight month, providing support to a currency that’s coming under pressure as economic growth weakens and investors worry about the bank’s independence.

Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 4%, as expected by 27 of 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The other two predicted a 25 basis-point cut. The bank had cut rates by 100 basis points so far this year.

Policy makers are having to balance additional stimulus against the risk of further weakening the rupiah, which is already down more than 6.6% against the dollar this year, the worst performer in Asia. The bank’s financing of the government’s fiscal deficit and parliamentary proposals to change the 1999 Central Bank Act have weighed on the currency in recent weeks.

With virus cases escalating in Indonesia, and Jakarta reimposing partial lockdown measures, the growth outlook for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is also dimming. Along with subdued inflation, that could give Bank Indonesia space to resume rate cuts in coming months.

Aside from conventional easing, the central bank also has reduced the reserve ratio requirement for banks to boost lending and begun buying bonds directly from the government to finance the widening budget deficit.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.