(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday to shore up support for a sagging currency and give previous cuts time to work their way through the economy.

After 100 basis points of easing this year, Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 4% Wednesday, as expected by 20 of 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The other five predicted a 25 basis-point cut.

The central bank is trying to balance the need for more stimulus with risks that the currency may weaken further if it continues lowering rates. The pandemic has pushed Southeast Asia’s largest economy to its first contraction in more than 20 years in the second quarter, while the rupiah is down more than 6% against the dollar since the start of the year, making it the worst performer in Asia.

There could still be scope to cut rates again as growth risks mount. The government last week revised down its 2020 economic growth forecast to a range of -1.1% to 0.2%. At the same time, inflation remains below the lower end of the central bank’s target band and the current-account deficit is improving as the trade surplus widens, helping to relieve pressure on the exchange rate.

Aside from rate cuts, Bank Indonesia has been expanding its toolkit this year to support the economy. It has reduced the reserve ratio requirement for banks to boost lending and increased its purchases of government bonds to stabilize markets and finance fiscal stimulus.

