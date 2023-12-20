(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia will probably keep borrowing costs unchanged and mark the end of its tightening cycle as the worst seems to be over for the rupiah.

All 29 economists in a Bloomberg poll expect BI to hold its seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a four-year high of 6% on Thursday. That level should be the peak as bets on the US Federal Reserve’s pivot toward easing spurs funds to return to Indonesian assets, according to 19 of 21 analysts in a separate survey.

“BI is likely to start to sound less concerned about external factors,” said Lavanya Venkateswaran, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “That said, BI may err on the side of caution and refrain from sounding dovish given sticky domestic inflationary pressures and the current account deficit persisting for two consecutive quarters.”

Indonesia’s central bank, whose main objective is to maintain currency stability, will likely watch for definitive signs the Fed is cutting interest rates and local food prices are stabilizing. BI’s neighbors have been similarly wary of being blindsided again by inflation and outflow shocks. The Philippine and Australian central banks kept their hawkish bias despite rate pauses this month with an eye on potential supply disruptions that could spur inflation.

Here are the things to watch out for on Thursday:

Rupiah Outlook

The rupiah has rebounded from its sharp drop in October that prompted BI’s surprise 25-basis point hike, but it may not be out of the woods yet. The currency has hovered around 15,500 against the dollar this month, lagging behind gains seen in peers including the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit.

Shrinking exports have kept Indonesia’s current account in deficit. There’s also a “substantial gap” between market expectations and the Fed’s pivot signal that could stoke more volatility, said PT Bank Central Asia economist David Sumual.

The small US-Indonesia spread could still spur investors to park their funds in dollars, said PT Bank Mandiri Chairman Chatib Basri, a former finance minister.

Return of Inflation

Central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo sounded the alarm on rising food prices in the November policy meeting, foregoing the usual statement that the central bank was “confident” inflation would stay within its target band of 2%-4% in 2023 and 1.5%-3.5% the next year.

The El Nino dry spell and supply chain disruptions have sent the cost of staples like rice, chili and sugar soaring. Headline inflation accelerated to a three-month high of 2.86% in November, still within target but outpacing forecasts. Volatile food inflation rose by a much faster 7.59%.

Attacks on a key Middle East shipping route could also push up global oil prices. Investors will be watching to see if Bank Indonesia will raise its inflation forecast for 2024 again, after an upward revision in November to 3.2% from 2.8%.

Navigating the Pivot

Unlike the “preemptive, forward-looking and front-loaded” mantra that guided BI’s tightening cycle, its easing will likely happen at a slower pace and take cues from the Fed’s pivot, according to Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc.

There also needs to be unwinding on multiple fronts, given the various tools BI employed from last year. On top of the 250 basis points in rate hikes since mid-2022, the central bank has also raised the reserve requirement ratio and introduced deposits for export dollars, as well as rupiah and FX securities to mop up liquidity — often at yields higher than the policy rate.

That should provide some breathing room for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which is seeing slower consumption and gross domestic product growth. Bank Indonesia expects GDP to expand 5.01% in 2023 and 5% in 2024.

The policy rate is set to end next year at 5.25%, according to the median forecast by 21 analysts. While nine of them expect the first cut to happen in the third quarter, eight see an easing in the April-June period, and two each see that scenario playing out as early as the first quarter or as late as the last.

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato and Matthew Burgess.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.