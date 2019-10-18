(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said the central bank has room to cut interest rates further -- perhaps as soon as next week.

Indonesia’s economy has been holding up reasonably well in the face of a global slowdown, but policy makers increasingly are worried about risks to growth. Those concerns were reinforced this week when the International Monetary Fund forecast the world economy will grow this year by the slowest pace in a decade, and trimmed its projection for Indonesia.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF cut its 2019 global growth forecast to 3% -- down from 3.2% in July -- and revised its projection for Indonesia to 5% from 5.2%. The deteriorating outlook strengthens the case for further easing from Bank Indonesia, which has cut interest rates three times beginning in July, to 5.25% currently.

“The room for another cut is still open,” Waluyo said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Kathleen Hays on the sidelines of IMF meetings in Washington. “I think we are able to make another cut as long the risks coming from the global, risks coming from the domestic, will not destroy our target,” he said, referring to Bank Indonesia’s inflation target.

The central bank is targeting inflation of 2.5%-4.5% this year and 2%-4% for 2020. Price pressures currently remain subdued by Indonesian standards, with consumer inflation rising 3.39% in September.

As global financial officials gather in Washington for annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain one of the biggest threats to economies around the globe. Dimming prospects for the world economy have prompted calls for a more collaborative policy response from governments and central banks.

It was a similar theme last year when the annual meetings were held in Bali, where Indonesian officials led calls for better policy coordination internationally. Since then, governments have been trickling out stimulus and the global easing cycle has intensified, but the mood has darkened.

Even with “accommodative policies” already in place, the door is “still open” for a fourth straight rate cut at the bank’s Oct. 24 meeting, Waluyo said.

“We need to support growth,” he said.

The bank also must be mindful of risks to the currency, Waluyo said, noting that if there’s a chance of inflation moving above-target, or the current-account deficit causing currency volatility, that might lead the central bank to pause its rate cutting. However, the bank also has other levers it can use, including macroprudential policies, he noted.

Waluyo identified global demand for Indonesia’s exports -- which contracted for an 11th straight month in September -- as the biggest external risk to the country’s economy. Without support from exports, he said, economic growth will be “sub-optimal.”

(Adds reference to rate cut next week in lead and comments from Waluyo and detail throughout.)

--With assistance from Ed Ludlow.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kathleen Hays in New York at khays4@bloomberg.net;Enda Curran in hong kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net;Karlis Salna in Jakarta at ksalna@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold, Thomas Kutty Abraham

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.