(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank, faced with a deepening currency rout, won’t let an upcoming presidential election prevent it from raising interest rates if necessary.

Bank Indonesia is independent and its future policy action will be determined by economic data, Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The bank has raised interest rates four times since May to help stabilize the rupiah, including a surprise 25 basis-point move at its most recent meeting in August.

“The latest interest rate hike, for instance, was not driven by the government or others,” he said. “It’s in Bank Indonesia’s calculation. If we see that it is the right time to increase the interest rate, we will do it.”

Campaigning for April’s presidential vote kicks off next month, with President Joko Widodo seeking to secure a second term in office in the world’s fourth most-populous nation. The rising cost of living is a key concern for voters, and less than a year ago Jokowi, as the president is known, was making the case for lending rates to “fall, fall and fall.”

With Indonesia being swept up in the global emerging-market rout, Jokowi’s focus has turned to stabilizing the currency -- which is down 7 percent against the dollar this year to be the second-worst performing currency in Asia -- and keeping inflation under control.

The central bank has “calculated all the risks, including ones related to presidential and regional elections,” Waluyo said. “All this time, we have taken the election factor into account in formulating our monetary policy.”

There’s still room to raise rates “because global pressure is still there,” he said. Bank Indonesia sees the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking rates two more times this year and twice next year, he said.

Future policy action will be “data dependent and we’ll do it in a measured way,” he said.

The central bank, which has drained foreign reserves by more than 10 percent this year to halt the currency’s slide, will allow the rupiah to “depreciate gradually as long as it is still in line with its fundamentals,” Waluyo said.

Jokowi’s opponent in the presidential race is former military general Prabowo Subianto, who was defeated in 2014 and is working hard now at cultivating an image of being in touch with the people on bread-and-butter issues.

Jokowi’s economic record has been mixed. While the economy has been growing steadily at about 5 percent, that’s lower than the 7 percent goal the president had when he took office. Inflation is subdued -- reaching 3.2 percent in July, compared with 8.4 percent in December 2014 a few months after he was sworn in -- and forecast to be in a range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent next year.

