(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank said it will look to the rupiah’s stability to decide on its interest-rate easing cycle in the second half.

“The key is for the rupiah to strengthen in a consistent manner until it stabilizes around a level that indicates inflation is no longer a concern,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a briefing near Bandung, West Java on Saturday.

The central bank has reiterated that the opportunity to lower borrowing costs could come in the second half as inflation continues to ease and economic expansion is expected to be below 5% for a second straight quarter.

Bank Indonesia’s policy tools are currently geared toward growth except for monetary policy, which needs to lean toward stability of the currency due to global risks weighing on the rupiah, Warjiyo said.

BI expects its macroprudential policy stance to remain expansive through 2025 to support the economy in its ongoing recovery, he added. That stance may only shift to neutral in 2026 or 2027 if the central bank sees signs of overheating.

“It’s semi-fiscal,” he said on BI’s macroprudential policy. “The function is distributive, complementing the fiscal space.”

The magnitude of rate cuts would depend on whether economic growth is driven more by the supply side — which would allow more easing — or the demand side — which would signal higher risks of overheating, Warjiyo said.

