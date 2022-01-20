1h ago
Bank Indonesia to Start Raising Reserve Ratio to 5% in March
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank will start normalizing its policy this year, starting with raising the reserve ratio for banks.
The reserve requirement ratio for conventional banks will be raised to 5%, from 3.5%, in March, before being increased further in the months ahead, said Governor Perry Warjiyo in a statement on Thursday. That rate would be raised to 4% in March for Islamic lenders.
