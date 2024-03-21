(Bloomberg) -- US banks face steeper regulatory hurdles to buy another lender under a plan from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the latest move by Biden-era officials to clamp down on consolidation by financial firms.

The FDIC on Thursday proposed new guidance that would add layers of scrutiny to the process of getting a green light for a merger. The plan, if ultimately finalized, would more directly take into account effects on financial stability, communities, and competition. The regulator would also have more discretion under the plan’s so-called principles-based approach.

During the Biden administration, financial regulators have expressed concerns that tie-ups by lenders reduce competition in a way that hurts consumers. In January, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued its own plan that would subject banks to a tougher and potentially longer road to approval. The Federal Reserve has also said its planning to take a look.

Top Justice Department antitrust lawyers last June said they’re weighing a revamp of how they consider bank deals. The move followed the collapses of several midsize lenders last year and the consolidation that followed. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed in March 2023, followed by First Republic Bank last May.

Read More: Bank Mergers Face Fresh Antitrust Heat at Justice Department

Shortly after taking power in July 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that called on the Justice Department and banking regulators to update guidelines on bank mergers to toughen scrutiny of deals.

Proposed Guidance

Under the FDIC’s proposal on Thursday, mergers resulting in a combined bank with more than $100 billion in assets would face increased scrutiny around financial stability and anti-money laundering compliance. Those that lead to a lender with at least $50 billion would face more scrutiny on how the community served by the banks would be affected.

“Given the increased number, size, and complexity of large banks, greater attention to the financial stability risks that could arise from a merger involving a large bank is warranted,” the FDIC said in its proposal.

Rohit Chopra, who as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also sits on the FDIC board, said the guidance would better protect bank clients because research shows that bank consolidation leads to higher fees and worse service.

Not everyone on the FDIC’s board supported the proposed guidance. Jonathan McKernan, a director on the FDIC board who previously worked as staffer for a Republican senator, said this “update makes explicit what we all sort of already knew – that the FDIC takes a quite skeptical view of bank mergers.”

Industry Pushback

Industry groups, including, the American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute, blasted the plan on Thursday over what they say will result in unpredictability and potential delays for merger approvals.

The regulator voted to propose the plan at a meeting at the FDIC’s Washington headquarters. The public will have a chance to weigh in with comments. The FDIC will have to vote again to finalize the guidance after making any changes.

(Updates with industry reaction in penultimate paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.