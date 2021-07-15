(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is borrowing in the high-grade bond market on Thursday, making it the latest large U.S. bank to follow earnings with a debt sale.

The lender is selling bonds in as many as three parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 31-year security, may yield around 1.3 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Bank of America’s sale follows a $5.5 billion new issue from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Wednesday, the day after it reported earnings. In the first quarter, big banks brought an onslaught of new debt after posting results, including Bank of America’s record-setting $15 billion bond sale.

Proceeds of Thursday’s sale are set to be used for general corporate purposes, the person said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.