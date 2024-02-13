(Bloomberg) -- Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America, will become Brown University’s chairman of its board of trustees in July.

Moynihan, a 1981 graduate of the Ivy League school, is a longtime trustee. He’ll become chancellor, a volunteer role that leads the 54-member Brown Corp., the school said Tuesday.

“It is an honor to serve Brown, the fellows and trustees, and especially the dedicated faculty, students, staff and alumni,” Moynihan said in a statement.

Brown’s chancellor serves as one of four appointed officers, along with the vice chancellor, treasurer and secretary. The corporation helps select the school’s president, approve faculty appointments and set the budget.

Brown, long considered a progressive college, has recently been divided by protests over Israel’s war in Gaza. Students recently concluded a more than week long hunger strike to try and force its endowment to divest from companies “complicit in human rights abuses in Palestine.”

President Christina Paxson sent a letter to the protesters informing them that divestment would not be on the board’s agenda. She’s previously said that Brown’s $6.6 billion endowment isn’t a political instrument.

Corporate leaders are often tapped to run boards of trustees at the most prestigious US colleges. Stanford University’s board is headed by Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo, and the Harvard Corp. is led by Penny Pritzker, a former Secretary of Commerce in the Obama administration.

Moynihan, 64, was promoted to CEO of Bank of America in 2010 in the wake of the global financial crisis, and has steered the lender through the pandemic and last year’s turmoil in the banking industry. He has signaled his interest in staying on for years to come.

Under Moynihan’s leadership, Bank of America maintains its status as the second-largest US bank by assets. He’s kept a long running mantra of “responsible growth” during his tenure as CEO, a strategy designed to make money without taking undue risks.

Last month the bank, which employs more than 212,000 people, reported $26.5 billion in net income for 2023, down from $27.5 billion a year earlier.

(Updates with Brown protests in fifth paragraph.)

