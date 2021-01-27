Bank of America Corp. expects the buoyant capital markets and high trading volumes of last year to persist through 2021.

“We feel good about this year,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said Wednesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Capital markets are still very strong, the trading environments are still pretty strong.”

The pandemic and U.S. politics generated an avalanche of client activity in 2020, spurring a windfall across Wall Street’s trading desks. But that activity was offset by a broader economic slump, as high unemployment and shuttered businesses weighed on consumer divisions.

Here are other takeaways from the interview: