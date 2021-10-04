(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America has launched research coverage of cryptocurrency and digital assets not only due to the massive appetite among retail clients but also given the “growing institutional interest” as well.

“If you look at the number of corporates mentioning crypto on their earnings calls, that’s gone from about 17 last year to about 147 in the most recent quarter,” Candace Browning, head of global research at BofA Securities, said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV’s “Surveillance” show. “This isn’t just Bitcoin anymore, this is digital assets and it’s creating a whole ecosystem of new companies, new opportunities, and new applications.”

After bearish downtrend, Bitcoin last week experienced one of its largest intraday surges in months following comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank won’t ban cryptocurrencies. And in a shocking rally, other digital currencies followed in suit.

Read more: Crypto Fans Bask in ‘Light of the Bull Mood’ as Bitcoin Bounces

“This is growing, this is mainstream, and it’s not just Bitcoin,” Browning said. BofA’s cryptocurrency research coverage is being headed up by former tech analyst Alkesh Shah, the company said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.