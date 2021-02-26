Bank of America Gives Paid Time Off for U.S. Staff to Get Covid-19 Vaccines

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. will offer its U.S. staff paid time off when they become eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Workers will have the option to use two half days, for up to four hours each, for vaccination appointments this year, to accommodate the fact that current vaccines require two doses, the bank said Friday in a staff memo seen by Bloomberg.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.