(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is selling bonds in as many as six parts, the latest U.S. bank to hit the market after earnings to borrow at some of the cheapest rates in years.

The deal adds to a heavy week of bank supply after JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s $13 billion sale Thursday, the largest ever by a bank, and a $6 billion offering from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Read more: JPMorgan Sells $13 Billion of Bonds in Largest Bank Deal Ever

Initial price talk for the longest portion of the offering, a 21-year security, is around 130 basis points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the mater, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Bank of America is the sole bookrunner on the sale, and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the person said.

