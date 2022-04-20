(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is offering multiple new bonds in Europe’s debt market as it joins the ranks of U.S. lenders raising financing across the Atlantic.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered lender is marketing two euro notes and a sterling tranche, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. It’s the bank’s first visit to the region’s debt market since September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and comes two days after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The sale comes hot on the heels of a 500 million-pound ($650 million) offering from Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday, which snapped a month-long absence of U.S. lenders in Europe’s debt market amid volatility following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and seasonal earnings blackouts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the only other U.S. lenders to raise funds in Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bank of America raised $2 billion in the U.S. bond market on Tuesday from a sale of perpetual non-call five-year notes yielding 6.125%, a day after it announced first-quarter trading revenue that topped average estimates. Its best results were in the equities business, where revenue soared 9.5% to a record $2 billion, the company said, as Wall Street lenders more broadly capitalize on market volatility to boost earnings.

BofA is offering two benchmark-sized euro-denominated notes due in 4.5 and 11 years and a sterling tranche maturing in 9 years. It’s marketing the longer of the euro notes at about 145 basis points above midswaps. The sterling notes are offered at about 195 basis points above U.K. gilts.

BofA is sole bookrunner on the sale, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

