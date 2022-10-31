(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Adam Cady head of its Americas financial sponsors group, and Filip Rensky as vice chair of global financial sponsors, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is seeking to drive market share, Kevin Sherlock and Saba Nazar, co-heads of global financial sponsors, wrote in the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a BofA spokesman.

New York-based Cady, who joined the firm in 1996, will lead US coverage efforts and drive strategic initiatives to increase the firm’s advisory share with private equity, growth equity, infrastructure and impact funds as the bank aims to clinch top spot with “this extremely important client base,” Sherlock and Nazar wrote. Rensky, who joined in 2006 and is also based in New York, will continue leading some of its most important client relationships and assist in creating new ones, they added.

