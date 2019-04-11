(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Tamao Sasada as country executive for Japan, replacing Jiro Seguchi following his appointment as co-president for Asia-Pacific in January, according to an internal memo.

Sasada was also named as president of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities, and she will be a member of the bank’s Asia Pacific executive committee, the memo said. Reiko Hayashi will become deputy president of the Japanese securities unit, with responsibilities including interactions with regulators and government departments, and oversight of governance issues, according to the memo.

Mark Tsang, a Hong Kong-based spokesman for Bank of America, confirmed the contents of the memo.

In the January reshuffle, Bank of America appointed Seguchi and Jin Su as co-presidents for the Asia Pacific region.

The bank has also named Joseph Fayyad as country executive for Australia, in addition to his existing role as head of Australia investment banking, according to a separate memo. Fayyad will take over from Kevin Skelton, who will take on a newly created role as chairman of Australia and become a member of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Australia advisory board.

James Barrett-Lennard will become branch manager of Bank of America N.A., Australia, subject to regulatory approval, while keeping his current role as Australia chief operating officer.

