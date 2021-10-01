(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s online-banking platform went down for several hours Friday, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts.

The app and website outages started in the morning and began to be resolved midday. Bank of America’s website has been fully restored, and its app is close to being functional again, the company said.

“Today, some of our clients experienced slowness accessing online or mobile-banking services,” a spokesman for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America said in an email. “All client information remains secure. We are fully addressing and resolving the situation, and many clients can now access with no issues.”

User reports indicate Bank of America had problems starting around 10 a.m., according to Downdetector. More than 12,000 complaints were submitted, with customers saying they could not access their accounts to check balances or transfer money -- a common use of online banking on the first day of the month.

Digital engagement continues to grow at the company, with more clients using apps and the Bank of America website as their primary channels for everyday banking, borrowing and investing. The company has said it made more than 1,500 enhancements to digital features and platforms in 2020, and is on pace to surpass 2,000 enhancements this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.