(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has made a number of changes to the leadership of its natural resources unit in Europe and North America.

The bank has named Maria Garijo del Cura and James Sleeman co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa natural resources investment banking, based in London, according to an internal memo from Ray Wood, the bank’s head of global natural resources investment banking.

Garijo del Cura joined the firm in 1997 and most recently served as co-head of EMEA power, utilities and renewables investment banking. Having been with the firm since 2010, Sleeman was most recently head of EMEA energy investment banking.

Michael Cannon will join Jerry Schretter as co-head of Americas energy investment banking, with current co-head Brad Hutchinson becoming vice chairman of global energy investment banking. Cannon was previously focused on strategic advisory and financing assignments as head of midstream and master limited partnership coverage. He joined the firm in 2011 and is based in Houston.

Jason Statsky will assume responsibilities as head of global power investment banking reporting to Wood. Previously, Statsky was co-head of Americas power investment banking. Statsky joined the firm in 2012 and is based in New York.

A representative for Bank of America confirmed contents of the memo.

