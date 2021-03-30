(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said the 1,800 new graduates it’s hiring will be trained online, but are likely to work in offices.

Virtual training and orientation, including any licensing needed, will begin in July for the bank’s campus hires, with the aim of having new employees at offices in October, Bank of America said Tuesday. In-office assignments will depend on local health conditions across the U.S. as the country works to come back from the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.

“Our goal is for you to be able to do this in your assigned office location in October, working alongside Bank of America teammates and colleagues,” the firm said in an email to new hires. “We will notify you of our final plans well in advance, and provide at least one week for you to relocate as needed.”

A year after Wall Street sent employees home in droves to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prospects of a broad return are getting clearer. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., hundreds of interns are set to work in the lender’s New York and London offices in the coming months, while Citigroup Inc. will begin inviting more workers back to its offices in July and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. told its incoming class of summer interns they’ll be able to work from the company’s offices.

As banks deal with where new hires work, they’re also trying to hire more women, African Americans and those from other historically underrepresented groups. At Bank of America, more than 50% of this year’s group of full-time campus hires will come from diverse backgrounds, the company said, without giving a further breakdown of the new employees.

