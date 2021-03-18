(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s 10-week summer internship program will be conducted virtually for more than 1,800 interns worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The program will run from June 7, when virtual technology setup for participants begins, through Aug. 13, the bank said in a memo to the incoming intern class. A company spokeswoman confirmed the memo’s contents.

Internships “will be hosted virtually to help ensure the health and safety of everyone involved,” Bank of America said in the memo. “We are encouraged by recent signs of progress around the world and will continue to assess the current environment to determine if it is appropriate to bring you in for an in-person experience at a later time, as we sincerely hope to do.”

Business Insider reported the news earlier Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.