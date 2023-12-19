Bank of America’s Capital Markets Gambit Is Bid to ‘Be in the Game,’ Mayo Says

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo said Bank of America Corp. is signaling to Wall Street that it’s serious about competing in capital markets with Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s plan to invest more in its trading business.

“My initial reaction is, ‘Wow, this is Brian Moynihan the CEO, the person who’s been so risk-averse to protect the franchise while executing very well,’” Mayo said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“Right now there are three dominant Wall Street players, and they don’t include Bank of America,” Mayo said, reeling off JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as the industry’s heavyweights. “Perhaps Bank of America is telegraphing, ‘Hey we’re going to be in the game. We are going to be a player on the field to gain more share.”

Mayo assessed BofA’s strategy hours after Moynihan disclosed his priorities during a separate interview with Bloomberg’s David Westin — notably, from the bank’s trading floor. Moynihan said Charlotte, North Carolina-based BofA was continuing to invest in its markets division to as it seeks to boost its market share.

“As long as they can keep deploying it, we’ll keep pushing capital,” Moynihan said.

“They are coming from a position of strength if they want to lean in a little bit more,” said Mayo, who rates the stock as overweight. BofA is a top performer in Federal Reserve stress tests on the industry.

Wall Street has been unimpressed with BofA’s execution. BofA was up less than 1% this year through Monday, lagging behind both JPMorgan and the S&P 500 Index. Both rose about 24% over the same period.

Mayo lumped in BofA as part of the “Goliath” atop the US banking industry, with Citigroup Inc. rounding out the five institutions that have gobbled up business from other competitors in capital markets.

“Goliath is winning,” he said, though BofA is still behind the Big Three at the top of the industry.

“Perhaps this is their time,” he said.

