(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said his company has a succession plan in place and that “nothing is left to chance” in deciding on his eventual replacement.

“We have a succession-planning exercise that goes on,” Moynihan said at Reuters Next conference Wednesday. As CEO and chair of Bank of America’s board, he and the company must “always be ready to go.”

Moynihan’s remarks come two weeks after Morgan Stanley named Ted Pick to become its new CEO, succeeding James Gorman, 65, after a 14-year run that reshaped the Wall Street bank. That leaves Moynihan and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, 67, who has been in his role since the end of 2005 and often quips about remaining CEO for five more years, as the two longest-serving heads of the biggest US banks.

Read More: Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick Will Succeed James Gorman as CEO

Moynihan, 64, has signaled his interest in staying on for years to come. He took the helm in 2010, in the wake of the global financial crisis, and has steered the lender through the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s US banking tumult that saw the failure of several regional lenders.

The CEO didn’t name any possible successors Wednesday.

“If I stay X years, Y years, there is a plan, people identify, and that’s how you work,” Moynihan said. “When I or the board decides that my time is up, we will activate that plan.”

