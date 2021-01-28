Bank of America’s New Managing Directors Are Less White, Male

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named 279 managing directors across the company, and the roster reflects a push for more diversity at the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Approximately half of the new managing directors were women or people of color, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. Sales and trading accounted for 86 of the new managing directors, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

Business Insider reported earlier Thursday on the promotions in sales and trading.

Here are the new sales and trading managing directors:

