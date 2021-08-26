35m ago
Bank of America’s Thomas Montag, Head of Global Banking, to Retire at Year-End
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said Chief Operating Officer Thomas Montag will retire at the end of the year.
Vice Chairman Anne Finucane will also retire at year-end, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Thursday in a statement.
Montag, 64, is also president of global banking and markets.
The bank said it would announce succession plans in the coming weeks for the positions.
