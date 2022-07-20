(Bloomberg) -- Alex To, co-head of Bank of America Corp.’s investment banking for Asia Pacific, has departed to pursue other opportunities, according to people familiar with the matter.

To, based in Hong Kong, recently resigned from the bank, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He was co-head of investment banking along with Peter Guenthardt.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment. To couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Bank of America hired To in 2014 from Morgan Stanley, and he was named co-head of APAC investment banking the following year. To was Morgan Stanley’s chairman of China investment banking at the time. He had joined in 2006 and focused on clients in the consumer and retail industries in China.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is catching up to its investment banking rivals in the region. The lender “significantly” increased the number of “outsized fee events,” including working on initial public offerings in Hong Kong for Baidu Inc. and Kuaishou Technology last year, Guenthardt said in an interview at the time.

