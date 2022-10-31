(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has told its global markets employees that they’re required to be in the office almost every day as the Wall Street firm seeks to restore some of the culture that prevailed before the pandemic.

Equities and fixed-income traders were informed they can work remotely two days a month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The team is predominately based in New York, while some work on international desks.

Mandates vary for other businesses and follow a survey sent across the company, results of which are being shared by senior leaders. Heads of business units have been announcing policies internally in recent days.

A representative from Bank of America, which has more than 200,000 employees, declined to comment.

Earlier this month, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm told staff that office, travel and work-from-home policies will differ depending on an employee’s role. Some workers, including financial-center staff, must be in the office. Other employees have flexibility to work at home for a specific number of days per month.

