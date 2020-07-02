Bank of America’s U.S. Staff to Start Returning to Offices After Labor Day

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. will start bringing employees back to offices in phases after Labor Day.

“In the U.S., as we look at the environment and follow our commitment to provide 30 days’ notice, we have decided to make it simple: returns will start after Labor Day, Sept. 7,” the lender wrote in a memo to staff worldwide. A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, sent to employees Wednesday.

The return-to-office process is likely to be limited at first and consistent with the bank’s cautious approach throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Further details, including the number of employees returning initially, weren’t available.

The moves will vary by role, department and location, and workers will be notified at least 30 days before they’re scheduled to return, the bank said in a separate memo at the end of May.

Business travel is banned through Sept. 7 unless approved by a member of Bank of America’s management team, while in-person events are also restricted internally and externally, according to this week’s memo.

