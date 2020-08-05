Bank of America Says It Has Display Issue Following $0 Balance Complaints

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said a temporary display issue has caused some online and mobile-banking customers to see inaccurate balances for their accounts.

“There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure,” Mark Pipitone, a spokesperson for the bank, said in an emailed response to questions. “We are telling our clients who are impacted other ways they can view their current balance.”

Customers took to Twitter on Wednesday to notify Bank of America that their accounts were showing balances of $0.

