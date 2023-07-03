Bank of America Says it Started Talks With Fed After Stress Test Results

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said it has started discussions with the Federal Reserve to understand how the company was evaluated following results of the central bank’s annual stress tests.

The company is in dialogue with the Fed to “understand differences in other comprehensive income over the 9-quarter stress period between the Federal Reserve’s CCAR results and Bank of America’s Dodd-Frank Act stress test results,” it said in a statement Monday.

Bank of America made its announcement after its major rivals last week outlined higher dividends following this year’s exams. Those findings posted by the Fed showed all 23 big US lenders examined can withstand a severe global recession and turmoil in real estate markets.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.