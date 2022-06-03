Bank of America Sees at Least Two Half-Point ECB Hikes in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will raise interest rates by a half-point in both July and September, Bank of America predicts, followed by two quarter-point hikes in October and December.

The forecast -- considerably more hawkish than the consensus of economists -- would bring the deposit rate a total of 150 basis points higher by the end of this year. Economists Ruben Segura-Cayuela and Evelyn Herrmann said in a report that they are more certain on the total increase.

“Our strong conviction is on 150 basis points of hikes in 2022,” they wrote. “But we have less conviction on the exact timing of the 50 basis-point hikes.”

The economists also predict that the ECB’s rate hikes will come to a halt in 2023. Bank of America’s previous forecast was for four quarter-point hikes this year, and two next year.

In their latest report, the economists cited concern that the ECB is “doing too much/too fast and creating issues either with growth, spreads, or both.” Despite their hawkish forecast, they say they are “bearish on the macro outlook.”

ECB officials will meet next week and are expected to outline a plan that winds down years of stimulus measures, namely an imminent end to large-scale asset purchases before a rate liftoff next month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.