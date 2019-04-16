Apr 16, 2019
Bank of America shares drop as interest income growth expected to fade
Bloomberg News,
Bank of America Beats 1Q Estimates, Posts Record Profit
Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) dropped after it said the interest-rate boost that lifted first-quarter earnings is likely to fade over the rest of this year.
Net interest income will probably increase 3 per cent for 2019, down from 6 per cent last year and 5 per cent in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said in a call with investors Tuesday. That may mean slowing growth for a consumer unit that drove profit to a record in the first three months of the year.
Consumer banks are reaping the benefits of the Federal Reserve’s four interest-rate increases last year and a relatively buoyant U.S. economy. The first quarter could be the last hurrah for that catalyst as the Fed pauses its rate-tightening cycle and investors prepare for the next recession.
Bank of America’s outlook is lower than the growth of more than 4 per cent that analysts had expected, Buckingham Research Group’s James Mitchell wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.
Shares fell 1.9 per cent to US$29.27 at 11:25 a.m. in New York, the biggest decline in the S&P 500 Financials Index.
Net interest income at the consumer unit -- revenue from customers’ loan payments minus what the bank pays depositors -- climbed 9.7 per cent in first three months of 2019 from a year earlier, fueled by a rise in loans. That outweighed a 13 per cent drop in trading revenue. The performance echoes that of Bank of America’s bigger competitor, JPMorgan Chase & Co., where NII also rose and trading revenue fell.
“Economic growth and consumer activity in the U.S. continue to be solid,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement Tuesday. “It was a challenging capital-markets environment, but our team and platform are optimized to serve clients and generate stable revenues across a range of market conditions over time.’’
Bank of America’s trading and investment-bank results reflected investor caution even after the S&P 500 Index recouped most of its losses from a selloff at the end of 2018.
Trading revenue fell to US$3.55 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of US$3.49 billion. Investment-banking fees slipped 7 per cent to US$1.26 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$1.29 billion. Still, Donofrio said the firm is gaining share in the banking business as it looks to overhaul that unit.
Average loans in the consumer business climbed 5 per cent, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said in the statement. Revenue from the unit jumped 7.3 per cent to US$9.63 billion. The bank’s net interest margin rose to 2.51 per cent from 2.42 per cent a year earlier.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said on a conference call with journalists that the strong economy driving that demand will likely continue.
“We don’t see any evidence of a recession,” Donofrio said. “If a recession were to come, we are very well prepared.”
Other key results:
-Net income gained 5.7 per cent to US$7.31 billion, or 70 cents a share, surpassing estimates of 66 cents.
-Revenue fell slightly to US$23.2 billion, matching the median analyst forecast.
-The efficiency ratio, a measure of profitability, improved to 57.5 per cent from 60 per cent a year earlier.
-Operating leverage was positive for the 17th consecutive quarter.
-The provision for credit losses increased US$179 million to US$1 billion.
-The net charge-off ratio increased 3 basis points to 0.43 per cent.
-Non-interest expense dropped US$618 million, or 4 per cent, to US$13.2 billion.