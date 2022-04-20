(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Standard Chartered Plc’s Yazaid Al-Salloom to run its business in Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Al-Salloom is replacing Motashar Al Murshed who joined a Saudi government body in recent months after nearly 12 years with Bank of America, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is not public. Besides Saudi Arabia, Al-Salloom will also cover Kuwait and Bahrain for the U.S. bank.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment. A spokesperson for Standard Chartered confirmed Al-Salloom’s departure and said the lender will announce a replacement in due course.

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for the Africa and Middle East franchise and a key pillar to our global strategy,” the spokesman said.

International banks have been expanding in the oil-rich kingdom in recent years amid a boom in public listings and other investment banking activities. The energy-rich country is opening up its economy and requires financing to build mega-projects to support the government’s efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil, a plan known as Vision 2030.

Al-Salloom was named chief executive of StanChart’s Saudi franchise in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. The U.K bank opened its first branch last year after receiving a license to operate there in 2019. He previously worked in debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.

