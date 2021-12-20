Bank of America Tells NYC Staff They Can Work From Home Over Holiday Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. told New York-based employees scheduled to be at its offices that they can work from home over the holiday weeks if they prefer, as Wall Street navigates a fresh wave of virus outbreaks.

The bank is also providing free Covid-19 tests to staff and continuing to encourage employees to take precautions that will keep them safe, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Finance firms have started telling employees to stay home through the end of the year amid rising coronavirus infection rates that have also nixed holiday parties and conferences. Citigroup Inc. said staffers in the New York metropolitan area can work from home through the holidays, with hedge fund firm Citadel issuing similar guidance.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment.

The bank is also offering onsite clinics in the new year for employees who want to receive booster shots, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

