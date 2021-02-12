(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. trimmed Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5% to $24.5 million for 2020, a year in which the lender’s net income retreated amid the pandemic.

Moynihan, 61, received $23 million in stock grants and a $1.5 million salary, the bank said Friday in a filing. While he hasn’t been given a cash bonus since 2007, part of his stock award will settle in cash when it vests.

“The board evaluated many aspects of the company’s performance in 2020 given the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own employees,” Bank of America said in the filing.

Moynihan is steering the company through another major economic slump after taking the helm 11 years ago in the wake of the global financial crisis. Pandemic compensation has sown anger and division among higher-paid employees, who’ve pointed to underwhelming payouts and special bonus policies during a bumper year for investment bankers and traders. Meanwhile, lower-paid staff got extra payments of $750.

The biggest U.S. banks have been frugal on compensation as strains on consumer divisions counter a windfall from Wall Street dealmaking and trading. While Bank of America’s net income slumped 35% in 2020, the company still made a profit of almost $18 billion.

Here’s what the CEOs of major banks were awarded:

