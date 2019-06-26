(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said it will stop lending to companies that run private prisons and detention centers.

“We have decided to exit the relationship’’ with companies that provide prisoner and immigration detention services, Vice Chairman Anne Finucane said in an interview. “We’ve done our due diligence that we said we would do at the annual meeting, and this is the decision we’ve made.’’

The bank decided to back away from the industry after a review by its environmental, social and governance, or ESG, committee, which included site visits and consultation with clients, civil rights leaders, criminal justice experts and academics. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender also met with its internal Hispanic and black leaders before coming to the decision.

The company will stop its activities in the industry as soon as it can, while meeting contractual obligations, said Finucane, who leads Bank of America’s ESG efforts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. took a similar step in March, breaking off its relationship with the industry after deciding it was too risky, and Wells Fargo & Co. is also halting loans to the industry. Protesters have been urging bank executives to back away from the business, and shares of several prison companies slumped last week after presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted about her plan to terminate them.

“The broader issues are the need for reforms in the criminal justice system and immigration,” Finucane said.

Two of the largest private-prison companies, GEO Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. are up 4.4% and 20% this year, respectively. They both dropped at least 17% last year.

While both companies run centers on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they’ve said they don’t operate facilities that house unaccompanied minors. Still, detention centers have become a flash point in recent weeks amid reports of substandard conditions at facilities for migrant children.

After JPMorgan announced its decision in March, Geo Group called the move “politically motivated and based on a deliberate mischaracterization of our role as a longstanding service provider to the government.” CoreCivic said its responsibility is to treat people in its facilities “respectfully and humanely.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Lananh Nguyen in New York at lnguyen35@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.