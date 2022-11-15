(Bloomberg) -- Canadians see consumer price pressures stuck at elevated levels over the next two years despite higher interest rates, suggesting policymakers still have plenty of work to do to rein in inflation.

The median response in a new Bloomberg poll by Nanos Research Group is for a headline rate of 7% in 12 months time. In two years, it’s seen at 5% -- casting doubt on the Bank of Canada’s most recent quarterly forecast, which shows inflation returning to its 2% target by by the end of 2024.

The data show Canadians remain skeptical they’ll get relief from rising price pressures anytime soon. The Bank of Canada has expressed concern that hardened inflation expectations risk setting off a wage-price spiral, where rising costs prompt pay gains that require businesses to raise prices further in a continuous feedback cycle.

Sticky underlying price pressures are a major reason why Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to raise interest rates again at the next policy decision on Dec. 7.

One bit of good news for the Bank of Canada is there is some evidence inflation expectations have edged down slightly in recent months. In May, households were anticipating 8% inflation a year forward.

Headline inflation peaked in June at 8.1%, the highest in four decades, and has since fallen to 6.9% in September. October data are due Wednesday morning in Ottawa, with economists expecting little change.

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by 350 basis points since the beginning of March, one of the most aggressive hiking campaigns in the central bank’s history.

The Nanos hybrid online and telephone poll of 1,050 Canadians was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

