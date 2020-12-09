(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada stood pat on interest rates and reiterated its commitment to keep them at historic lows until the recovery is complete.

In a decision Wednesday from Ottawa, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem held the bank’s overnight rate at 0.25% -- which they referred to as the effective lower bound -- and said they’ll leave it there until economic slack is absorbed and inflation is back to the 2% target. They also restated their plan to buy at least C$4 billion ($3.1 billion) a week in Canadian government bonds until the recovery is “well underway.”

The bank “will hold the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved,” policy makers said in the statement. “In our October projection, this does not happen until into 2023.”

Wednesday’s decision shows Macklem has little inclination to alter the central bank’s approach to providing as much support as possible to an economy battered by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Growth in the third quarter was weaker than the bank had predicted, and it may take another hit in the fourth after new lockdowns were imposed in some regions including the financial capital, Toronto.

At the same time, there’s little evidence policy makers want to provide additional support to a recovery threatened by a strengthening Canadian dollar, increased restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise, and a pick-up in market interest rates. The central bank said positive news on vaccine developments was reassuring.

“The Bank of Canada isn’t getting ahead of itself and seems to be waiting for a forecast updated in January to adopt a more positive tone,” Josh Nye, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by email.

Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry will give a speech Thursday providing insight into the bank’s thinking. The bank will release a new set of economic forecasts at its next monetary policy report in January.

The Canadian dollar is hovering at its strongest level in more than two years, reflecting in large part broad U.S. dollar weakness. It moved higher after Wednesday’s statement, and was trading up 0.4% at 10:09 a.m. Toronto time. The bank said the currency’s strength is due to a “broad-based decline” in the U.S. dollar, mirroring language used in the October statement.

(Update with analyst comment in fifth pargraph)

