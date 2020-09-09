(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada stood pat on interest rates and reiterated its commitment to keep borrowing costs at current levels until excess capacity is fully absorbed.

In a decision Wednesday from Ottawa, Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated a pledge to keep the central bank’s policy interest rate at 0.25% “until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2 percent inflation target is sustainably achieved.” Policy makers removed language about providing more stimulus if needed.

Policy makers also restated a promise to purchase at least C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) a week in federal government bonds to keep borrowing costs low across the yield curve.

“As the economy moves from reopening to recuperation, it will continue to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” they said in a statement.

The policy statement is largely unchanged from July and is part of the central bank’s whatever-it-takes approach to help Canada emerge from the deepest downturn since the Great Depression. Policy makers aren’t likely to stray from that stance even amid signs the economy has snapped back more quickly than anticipated.

‘Calibrated’ Stimulus

The bank will continue to purchase government bonds at the current pace “until the recovery is well underway,” and will be “calibrated to provide the monetary policy stimulus needed to support the recovery and achieve the inflation objective.”

The central bank said the economy is evolving broadly in line with its July forecasts, even though bounce back in the third quarter looks to be faster than anticipated.

Second-quarter output plunged 13% from where it was at the end of 2019 -- a historic collapse.

Gross domestic product data for June and July also suggest the recovery has been stronger than the central bank anticipated, potentially putting the economy on track to eliminate spare capacity well before the two-year time frame Macklem outlined.

But Wednesday’s statement was an attempt to temper optimism.

“Business confidence and investment remain subdued,” policy makers said. “While recent data during the reopening phase is encouraging, the Bank continues to expect the recuperation phase to be slow and choppy as the economy copes with ongoing uncertainty and structural challenges.”

The central bank has committed to a rate freeze until excess capacity is absorbed -- putting it on hold until at least 2023, based on their own forecasts.

The Bank will release a new set of economic forecasts at its next monetary policy report in October. Macklem is scheduled to give a speech and press conference on Thursday.

