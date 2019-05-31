It’s been nearly two-dozen years since the toonie replaced the $2 bill – now the last nail is going into the red note’s coffin.

The Bank of Canada announced Friday it is removing legal tender status from a set of bills produced between 1935 and 2000. The notes range from $1 to $1,000, including the $2 bill. The affected bills are rarely used in transactions, according to the Canadian central bank.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the change means the bills can no longer be used in transactions. While the notes can be exchanged for face value at banks, the Bank of Canada said in a statement that many of the bills are worth much more than face value to collectors.

The most recently produced bill in the list, the $1,000, was discontinued in 2000 at the urging of police because of its frequent use in organized crime.

The set includes many limited edition and commemorative notes like the 1954 Canadian Landscape series and the 1986 Birds of Canada series.

The full list of impacted bills can be found on the Bank of Canada website.