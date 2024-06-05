(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem led the Group of Seven in lowering interest rates, and his confidence may help reassure other central banks that they can launch into cuts before the Federal Reserve.

Macklem made it clear that Canada’s interest rate policy doesn’t need to move in lockstep with that of its southern neighbor, despite the potential for downward pressure on the loonie. It was a bold signal that divergence in rates isn’t a huge concern for one of the largest US trading partners.

More central banks are weighing rate cuts, even as the Federal Reserve likely won’t start easing until later this year — if it cuts at all. The European Central Bank is expected to lower borrowing costs Thursday, while the Swiss National Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have already pivoted to easier policy.

“There is safety in numbers,” Doug Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal, said in an interview. If more central banks lower their borrowing costs, there’s less chance that currency pressure will be focused on any particular country, he said.

“If central banks see their counterparts heading that way, that gives them some comfort that they’re not completely misreading the situation,” Porter said. “I think it does make it easier for other central banks to start cutting too.”

The Bank of Canada’s 25-basis point cut to its benchmark overnight rate on Wednesday, bringing it to 4.75%, was widely expected by markets and economists. But for a central banker with a reputation for caution after some early stumbles, Macklem’s surprisingly dovish tone showed a growing confidence that the worst of the inflation fight is behind him.

He said it was reasonable to expect more cuts if price pressures continue to cool – and he pushed back on questions about the Bank of Canada veering from the Fed.

Canada’s policy rate is now 75 basis points below the upper bound of the Fed funds rate. How far can that go? “I don’t think we’re close to that limit,” Macklem told reporters. “There’s no sort of bright line, and you can see from history there have been periods of considerable divergence.”

If most of the inflation being seen in the US is primarily driven by services and the strength of the domestic economy, other nations can focus on setting monetary policy for their own situations. And Canada’s domestic economy is clearly weaker than that of the US.

Central banks faced similar inflation pressures starting in 2021 because of a run-up in commodity prices and supply-chain problems that led them to move roughly in concert, Carolyn Rogers, the Bank of Canada’s second-in-command, told reporters.

“Although we were quite coordinated on the way up — and that was really helpful because a big part of inflation was global — you’re going to see some divergence on the way down and that makes sense.”

Some economists were struck by Macklem’s confidence at a historic moment. After a rocky start to the hiking cycle, he appears close to victory over inflation without triggering a deep recession.

Other analysts, such as Bank of Nova Scotia’s Derek Holt, warned of the risks of overconfidence. To say that Canada is “not close” to the limits of Fed divergence is “way more aggressive” than Macklem needed to be, Holt said in a report to investors.

“Macklem sounded remarkably indifferent toward the currency,” Holt added, pointing to the governor’s comments that the Bank of Canada doesn’t have a target for the exchange rate. It appears Macklem “would tolerate a lot further currency weakness from here,” Holt said.

The governor’s tone and forward guidance prompted Scotiabank and other big banks to forecast more cuts than previously expected in Canada this year. Still, when reporters pressed Macklem about whether a July cut would be next, he turned the discussion back to Wednesday’s announcement.

“Let’s just enjoy the moment a bit.”

--With assistance from Randy Thanthong-Knight and Jay Zhao-Murray.

