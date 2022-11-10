(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada left the door open to further slowing its pace of interest rate hikes, while warning the labor market faces an uneven adjustment to higher borrowing costs.

Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking at a press conference in Toronto, said the central bank could deliver another outsized increase to interest rates at its next decision or revert to a more traditional pacing.

“We indicated that we expect interest rates do have further to go,” Macklem told reporters, “and I think that could be another bigger-than-normal step or it could be reverting to more normal 25-basis-point steps, we’ll see.”

His remarks will raise questions about whether the Bank of Canada is ready to reduce the magnitude of its hikes as policymakers assess how their aggressive increases so far work through the economy.

Market expectations for where Canadian rates will peak pulled back toward 4.25%, from closer to 4.5% the previous day, as traders weighed weaker-than-expected price pressures in the US. Macklem and his officials will get fresh inflation numbers next week and quarterly, expenditure-based gross domestic product figures at the end of the month before their next policy decision on Dec. 7.

The governor reiterated that the central bank is more focused on core measures than headline inflation, saying policymakers have seen “some tiny little green shoots” in the last few batches of data. Consumer prices were up 6.9% from the previous year in September, down from a peak of 8.1% in June.

‘Difficult Adjustment’

In a speech before the press conference, Macklem said Canada’s unsustainably tight labor market needs to soften in order to rein in soaring inflation with the economy still in excess demand. He reiterated that the central bank is working to balance the risks of over- versus under-tightening financial conditions.

“We need to rebalance the labor market,” Macklem said. “This will be a difficult adjustment. We want to do this in the best way possible for Canadian workers and businesses.”

Speaking to the Public Policy Forum, Macklem flagged elevated job vacancies and broadening wage growth as evidence of the labor market overheating. He said, however, that wage pressures “now look to be plateauing” and that the central bank is seeing “initial signs” of employment pulling back from unsustainable levels.

Canada’s economy added more than 100,000 jobs in October, blowing past expectations, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 5.2%. Last week’s data increased bets on more aggressive interest-rate hikes from the bank.

Macklem said in his speech that while increasing labor supply is valuable, it’s “not a substitute for using monetary policy to moderate demand and bring demand and supply into balance.”

He said the bank will be “looking beyond headline employment numbers to gauge how different groups in the labor market adjusting” to higher borrowing costs. He added that job vacancies, which were at a record high, are starting to decline in rate-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing and construction.

The central bank has raised its benchmark overnight lending rate to 3.75%, from the emergency pandemic low of 0.25% in March. Last month, it surprised markets by dialing back the pace of hikes with a 50 basis point move.

The softer US inflation report led traders in overnight swaps to put about a one-third chance on Macklem delivering another half percentage point increase to rates in December. Canadian bond markets closed early Thursday, before the start of the governor’s press conference.

