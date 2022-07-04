Canada will have a more severe recession than the U.S. in 2023: Economist David Doyle

Canadian business and consumer expectations of inflation over the next couple of years is at a record, according to the country’s central bank, a worrying development that will stoke bets of more aggressive rate hikes.

The Bank of Canada’s quarterly survey of executives and businesses released on Monday show that short-term inflation expectations are rising, with price pressures expected to persist for longer as the country faces tight labor markets and companies get hit by rising input costs.

The rising cost and inflation outlook illustrates the urgency for Governor Tiff Macklem to quickly withdraw stimulus from an overheating economy amid concerns that price pressures are becoming entrenched.

Expected price gains are a key determinant of actual inflation. Businesses increase prices and workers seek pay raises in part on what they anticipate costs will look like going forward. In other words, the higher inflation is expected to be, the higher it will be.

Markets are almost fully pricing the central bank will hike its policy rate -- currently at 1.5 per cent -- by another 75 basis points at its July 13 decision. The bank is expected to raise it to as much as 3.5 per cent by the end of this year. The policy rate was as low as 0.25 per cent in March.

The executive survey paints a picture of businesses facing unprecedented challenges meeting demand, with the economy pressed up against its limits.

On a positive note, the central bank said there’s still confidence that the Bank of Canada can achieve its inflation target and that price pressures will eventually ease.

More Highlights: