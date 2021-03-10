There is a fight about the future of mortgages between the bond market and BoC policy

The Bank of Canada left interest rates and its asset purchase program unchanged, in a decision that may dampen speculation of an imminent paring back of its stimulus campaign.

In a policy statement Wednesday from Ottawa, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem held the bank’s overnight rate at 0.25 per cent and reiterated a pledge to not raise borrowing costs before damage from the pandemic is fully repaired -- something the central bank said its projections don’t anticipate will happen until 2023.

The bank also recommitted to buying Canadian government bonds worth at least $4 billion (US$3.1 billion) a week as part of those efforts, though it indicated it could pare such purchases once the recovery regains its footing.

BNN BLOOMBERG POLL:

When do you think the Bank of Canada should raise its key rate? — BNN Bloomberg (@BNNBloomberg) March 10, 2021

The tone of the statement was more dovish than expected, with economists expecting the Bank of Canada could start hinting in this statement plans to reduce its asset purchases. The bank acknowledged the economy appears to be doing better than forecasts it released in January, but officials also noted that a considerable amount of slack in the economy amid continuing uncertainty about the evolution of the virus.

“While economic prospects have improved, the Governing Council judges that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” the bank said in the statement.

The bank did reiterate from its previous statement in January that it could pare purchases once the recovery strengthens, without giving any indication on timing. The bank said the economy continues to need extremely accommodative policy support.

“The labor market is a long way from recovery, with employment still well below pre-COVID levels,” the bank said.

The central bank reiterated its so-called forward guidance maintain its 0.25 per cent overnight policy interest rate before economic slack gets fully absorbed. It retained language that it’s latest forecasts don’t project that will happen until 2023.

“This doesn’t sound like a bank that is going to withdraw stimulus as quickly and as suddenly as markets expect,” Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.

The Canadian dollar was little changed after the report. Canada five-year yields fell about two basis points after the decision to 0.937 per cent.