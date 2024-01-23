(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but tweak its messaging as it considers when to start loosening monetary policy.

Economists and markets say policymakers will keep the benchmark overnight rate at 5% for a fourth consecutive meeting. Officials will say they’re waiting for more data as they weigh the state of the economy against inflation risks, such as rising wages and a resurgence of supply chain concerns.

Canada’s economy has nearly stalled — it will grow at a rate of just 0.3% this quarter, according to forecasts — but it’s being helped by the Federal Reserve’s dovish tilt and the global bond rally, which has already lowered longer-term borrowing costs.

That’s useful for the Bank of Canada. The loosening of financial conditions allows Governor Tiff Macklem to push back against rate-cut chatter, and reduces the pressure on him to openly discuss the potential downside risks of having raised rates so high.

“The dovish Fed pricing makes it easier for the Bank to maintain a stable message in the first quarter,” Andrew Kelvin, head of Canadian and global rates strategy at TD Securities, said in an interview. “It’s sort of saved Macklem from having to make tough decisions at the margin — it makes it a little more difficult for him to have overtightened here.” It might even allow the bank to delay rate cuts by a meeting or two, he said.

Most economists see the Bank of Canada cutting the policy rate by June, and traders in overnight swaps are placing similar bets. But officials will avoid hinting at rate cuts on Wednesday. That would risk a repeat of last January, when Macklem explicitly declared a “conditional pause,” prompting a rebound in housing activity, further fueling inflationary pressures.

This time around, there’s a record inflow of migrants and a growing pool of first-time homebuyers waiting to escape high rental costs. Third-quarter data released Monday by Statistics Canada show mortgage debt among households under the age of 35 years has fallen 5.2% in a year, compared with a 3.9% average increase among other age groups.

“There’s an army of buyers on the sidelines trying to time the market,” Rob McLister, a mortgage strategist with Mortgage Logic, said by phone. “If you get that spring home buying demand fueled by falling rates, that’s when we start seeing potential price inflation again.”

Canada’s economy is more rate-sensitive than its peers due to higher debt loads and shorter-duration mortgages. Still, the Bank of Canada’s base case is a “soft landing” for the economy — even as more Canadians are feeling financially squeezed squeezed as they renew their loans at higher rates.

The bank is set to update its forecasts for the economy and inflation on Wednesday in its quarterly monetary policy report.

Inflation jumped to 3.4% in December, and has been stuck above the 3% cap of the central bank’s target operating band for 32 of the past 33 months. Underlying price pressures are still too high, and the central bank is likely to raise concerns about the Red Sea crisis and the potential disruption of shipping and impacts on oil prices.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“With policymakers increasingly ignoring structural factors that contribute to inflationary pressures, we expect the Governing Council will soften the tone of their press release and ultimately begin rate cuts mid-year.”

— Stuart Paul, US and Canada economist

Compensation pressures are also persistent, and permanent employees saw their wages rising at a 5.8% yearly pace in December, according to Statistics Canada data. That’s the highest level since January 2021.

“Ultimately it still boils down to inflationary risks that have dominated the past two years having receded over the course of 2023, versus downside economic risk,” Claire Fan, an economist with Royal Bank of Canada, said in an interview. The central bank needs to balance “the risk between not having done enough and doing too much,” she said.

The central bank may also provide clarity about how it plans to normalize its balance sheet, which ballooned to more than C$570 billion ($423 billion) during the pandemic.

Since starting quantitative tightening in 2022, assets have dropped to around C$317 billion, but liquidity pressures are prompting some analysts to doubt whether the bank will be able to continue shrinking its holdings until the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, a target outlined by Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle last March.

At the beginning of this month, the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average was as much as 5 basis points above the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate, spurring officials to intervene with a series of repo operations. That’s raised questions about whether policymakers will have to stop or scale back back quantitative tightening and restart primary bond purchases.

“It would probably be warranted for the Bank of Canada to give an update on their plan,“ Kelvin said, adding that the bank will face challenges communicating changes to the program. “You risk conflating monetary and balance sheet policy.”

Wednesday’s decision is due at 9:45 a.m. in Ottawa, 15 minutes earlier than the bank’s previous release time. Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

