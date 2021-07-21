(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada has promoted Sharon Kozicki to deputy governor, bringing its governing council to six people next month.

The Ottawa-based central bank said Wednesday that Kozicki, currently an adviser at the bank, will assume the role on Aug. 2. Kozicki will share responsibility for overseeing the bank’s financial system activities until Carolyn Rogers starts in her job as top deputy on Dec. 15.

The bank’s announcement comes a little more than a week after Governor Tiff Macklem named Rogers as second-in-command. Kozicki and Rogers will be the only women on the bank’s governing council, which will expand to seven members once Rogers arrives.

“The bank has long benefited from Sharon’s thought leadership on monetary policy design, implementation and communication,” Macklem said in a statement. “Her intellect and expertise will make an important contribution to our governing council deliberations and help ensure we take decisions based on diverse perspectives to fulfill the bank’s mandate now, and in the future.”

Before joining the central bank in 2006, Kozicki worked as an economist for the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., then as a vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. She holds a Ph.D from the University of California, San Diego.

