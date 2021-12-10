Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is ready to announce the Bank of Canada’s new inflation targeting mandate.

Trudeau’s finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, will hold a joint news conference with Governor Tiff Macklem on Monday at 11 a.m. in Ottawa, according to an advisory from her office. The central bank has scheduled an embargoed briefing for journalists beforehand.

The new mandate, which comes after seven months of consumer price gains beyond the Bank of Canada’s control range, is expected to retain the existing 2 per cent target. It will also include some new language around employment, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans.