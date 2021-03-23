(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada announced it is winding down its emergency liquidity programs as market functioning improves.

The central bank will suspend its term repurchase operations as of May 10, while deactivitating a separate standing term repo facility, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said in a speech. Policy makers also won’t extend three other programs expiring in coming weeks to buy commercial paper, provincial bonds and corporate bonds.

“We can take these steps because now there is ample system-wide liquidity for financial institutions to draw from,” Gravelle said in prepared remarks before the CFA Society Toronto. He noted the bank can reactivate any market programs should stressed conditions ever re-emerge.

The bank’s decisions to end its emergency programs about a year after initiating them are a testament to the recovery in market functioning and global financial conditions. The bank left its main government of Canada bond purchase program intact but Gravelle provided some insight into how quantitative easing will eventually be scaled back.

“When we start gradually dialing back the amount of incremental QE stimulus that we are adding, we will eventually get down to a pace of QE purchases that maintains -- but not longer increases -- the amount of stimulus being provided,” Gravelle said.

Gravelle underscored what the “journey to this reinvestment phase” will entail:

The process will be “gradual and in measured steps”

Timing and pace of the reinvestment phase “will be guided by our evolving assessment of the macroeconomic outlook and the strength and durability of the recovery”

Adjustments to the QE program are distinct from any change to the policy interest rate. “It won’t necessarily mean that we have changed our views about when we will need to start raising the policy interest rate”

Gravelle said the roll off of short-term funding facilities is likely to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet to about C$475 billion ($378 billion) by the end of April, about C$100 billion smaller than its current level.

The bank also said it doesn’t intend to sell assets it owns from the corporate or provincial bond purchase programs.

Currently, the bank owns a little more than 35% of the total market of outstanding government of Canada bonds. Governor Tiff Macklem has said that when holdings rise above 50% is when market functioning could get distorted. Economists expect the bank will make adjustments in April during its interest rate decision which will be accompanied by a full set of forecasts.

“As new information on the strength of the recovery arrives, Governing Council will continue discussions about gradually adjusting the pace of our QE related purchases,” Gravelle said.

