(Bloomberg) -- Bank of China closed the account of Tang Kai-yin, one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained on the mainland, the South China Morning Post reported, citing his family.

The bank said in a letter that it had made the move for “commercial and administrative reasons,” the paper quoted Tang’s brother as saying. Bank employees “refused to elaborate” on the move when he paid them a visit, according to the paper, which didn’t provide his name.

The Hong Kong activists were captured Aug. 23 by coast guard authorities from the mainland province of Guangdong as they attempted to flee to Taiwan by speedboat. They ranged in age from 16 to 33, and included 11 men and one woman.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

